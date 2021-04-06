JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bajaj Finance: Signs of full-blown recovery aren't convincing enough
Business Standard

Adani group combined market cap tops $100 billion

Currently, only Tata group, HDFC group and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group have higher market cap at the group level

Topics
Adani Group | Tata group | market capitalisation

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani group, adani enterprises

The combined market cap of Adani group companies has topped the $100-billion mark. The combined value of the six listed companies led by Gautam Adani stood at $107 billion (Rs 7.84 trillion) on Tuesday. Currently, only the Tata group, HDFC group and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group have higher market cap at the group level.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 06 2021. 18:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.