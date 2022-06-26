Adani group firm Kutch Copper raises Rs 6,071 cr for one mn tonne unit

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda Q4 result preview: Analysts see weak operational performance
Canara Bank Q3 net rises 115.8% on steady growth in NII, dip in provisions
SBI, Bank of Baroda to report Q3 results on Saturday; here's what to expect
Exim Bank plans to raise $3 billion through overseas bonds in FY23
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
-
Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project to produce one MTPA (million tonnes per annum) in two phases.
The firm has achieved financial closure of RS 6,071 crore for the first phase.
Phase-1 of the project will have a capacity 0.5 MTPA at Mundra, Gujarat. KCL has signed the financing documents with the consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI).
The other consortium members are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, EXIM Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.
The consortium has sanctioned and signed agreement for the entire debt requirement of Rs 6,071 crore for the phase one of the project, as per a company statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU