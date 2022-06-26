JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Will go for Bharat NCAP 'star rating' only if customer wants it: Maruti
Business Standard

Adani group firm Kutch Copper raises Rs 6,071 cr for one mn tonne unit

Funds raised for first phase of greenfield plant, firm signs financing documents with SBI-led consortium

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Bank of Baroda | Canara Bank

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Adani group, adani enterprises
The other consortium members are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, EXIM Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

Kutch Copper, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project to produce one MTPA (million tonnes per annum) in two phases.

The firm has achieved financial closure of RS 6,071 crore for the first phase.

Phase-1 of the project will have a capacity 0.5 MTPA at Mundra, Gujarat. KCL has signed the financing documents with the consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI).

The other consortium members are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, EXIM Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

The consortium has sanctioned and signed agreement for the entire debt requirement of Rs 6,071 crore for the phase one of the project, as per a company statement.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, June 26 2022. 20:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.