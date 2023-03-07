JUST IN
Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing

Adani Group has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a U.S.-based short seller noted high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation

Topics
Adani Group | Loan repayment | Hindenburg Report

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a U.S.-based short seller noted high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, which Adani denied.

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement.

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2% and 4.5% stakes in the respective companies.

In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday's repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.

($1 = 81.8280 Indian rupees)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 13:45 IST

`
