Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing

Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed .

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a U.S.-based short seller noted high and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, which Adani denied.

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement.

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2% and 4.5% stakes in the respective .

In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday's repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.

($1 = 81.8280 Indian rupees)

