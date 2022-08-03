Adani Group, RIL to set up biogas plants at Rs 500-600 cr investment each

The Adani and are each planning to invest Rs 500-600 crore and set up compressed (CBG) plants, a media report said on Wednesday.



According to The Economic Times, GautamAdani-led Adani New Industries (ANIL) is planning to set up 40-million tonne per annum (mtpa) plants in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, while is still formalising the two locations.



Produced by anaerobic decomposition of agricultural waste, sugarcane press mud, and municipal waste, compressed can be used as a replacement for piped natural gas for domestic usage.

"We can sell both CBG and compressed natural gas (CNG) as an automotive fuel from our retail outlets as well as inject CBG in our city (CGD) network to boost supplies to domestic and retail users," an industry executive aware of the matter told ET.

Adani and will feed into their outlets and CGD network, the executive added.

with an equal partnership with BP have a fuel retailing joint, Reliance BP Mobility, which has over 1,400 outlets in the country under the brand name Jio-bp, while Adani Total Gas operates in the city segment.

The attractive price of CBG has made the segment lucrative for private players, another industry official told ET.

In 2018, when the sustainable alternative towards affordable transportation scheme was envisaged, the pricing was at around Rs 46-56 per kilogram. Now, it has increased to Rs 70-76 a kilogram, it reported.

In October 2018, the central government launched a scheme to boost the production and availability of CBG as an alternative and affordable clean fuel. It envisaged setting up of 5,000 CBG plants by FY 2023-24.