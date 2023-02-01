JUST IN
Jindal Steel and Power says enquiries from European buyers on rise
RBI appoints V Ramachandra as member of Advisory Committee of SIFL, SEFL
Global device shipments to decline 4% in 2023, PCs to be worst hit: Report
JSPL, NTPC, Vedanta among 59 firms that submitted bids for 36 coal blocks
IndiaMART and four other Indian markets figure in US Notorious Markets list
Enforcement Directorate searches Srei subsidiaries undergoing bankruptcy
Vedanta shelves plan to sell its copper smelter in Tamil Nadu
Adani group tops up collateral on $1 billion loan after stock rout
Hindenburg report: Sebi discusses Adani firms with ratings agencies
Adani Group pulls off $2.5 billion share sale after jump in final bids
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Jindal Steel and Power says enquiries from European buyers on rise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani group's stock slump worsens as key share sale fails to lift mood

It is a wait-and-watch situation. They have obviously found the investors but concerns of Hindenburg Research have not been addressed, said Brian Freitas, an analyst at Smartkarma

Topics
Adani Group | Stock | Gautam Adani

Abhishek Vishnoi | Bloomberg 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

A selloff in Adani Group’s stocks intensified Wednesday, as the completion of a key share sale by the Indian conglomerate’s flagship firm failed to offset wider concerns arising from a US short seller’s fraud allegations.

Nine of the 10 stocks tied to billionaire Gautam Adani dropped in early Mumbai trading, with Adani Total Gas Ltd. leading the declines with a 10% plunge, a daily limit. Adani Enterprises Ltd., which completed a $2.5 billion follow-on stock sale Tuesday, lost 3.2%.

The declines show that Adani Enterprises’ latest fundraising isn’t enough to restore investor confidence, after US short seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report erased more than $70 billion in market value from the group’s stocks. Prolonged weakness in the group’s shares also may undermine broader sentiment about India, until recently a top investment destination for Wall Street.

“It is a wait-and-watch situation. They have obviously found the investors but concerns of Hindenburg Research have not been addressed,” said Brian Freitas, an analyst at Smartkarma.

In contrast, the credit market appears to have welcomed the fundraising success, with nearly all the dollar bonds issued by the Adani group of companies extending gains into a second day.

The offering by Adani Enterprises was India’s largest follow-on share sale, and was fully subscribed on the final day, aided by a last-minute surge in demand from institutional investors. Interest from retail investors — who Adani was hoping to attract — was notably weak.

The firm is expected to announce the final price for its offering later Wednesday.

Chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.