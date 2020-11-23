Adani Ports ranks 14th on global transportation in Dow Jones EM index

The Sustainability Emerging Markets Index has ranked and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at number 14 in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector.

is the only company from India to have been included in this sector.

This initiates the presence of on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, one of the most sought-after Sustainability indices in the world that represents the top 10 per cent of the largest 800 within the world’s 20 emerging markets and is based on long-term Environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria

As part of a stringent DJSI rating process all responses by were substantiated with internal documentation and real-life examples and audited by an independent third party to verify the accuracy of the information provided.

APSEZ was ranked in the top 20 of every single dimension of the three criteria. In all, just 11 Indian made it to the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.

“We are pleased to make an entry into the DJSI Index. As the largest multi-port operator and logistics player in one of the fastest growing markets in the world we recognize the complexity that we are confronted with and therefore being able to achieve this high ranking on our debut into the DJSI Index comes as a shot in the arm for us as well as validates our accountability to our investors, customers, and employees," the company release quoted Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director of APSEZ as saying.

DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties.

"We really see this as just one point along a more ambitious journey we have embarked on to demonstrate our absolute commitment to benchmarking our sustainability practices - not just to an emerging market index - but to global indexes, as we move towards becoming the only carbon neutral port by the year 2025,” Adani added.

Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating higher return for the investors.

This year, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment reports saw a record climb with 1,386 actively participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.