Adani Ports ranks 14th on global transportation in Dow Jones EM index

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports gains 3% post Q1 nos; Co to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs
Adani Ports and SEZ completes acquisition of KPCL for Rs 12,000 cr
Gradual pick-up in export consignments prompts ports to push volumes
Adani Ports completes Rs 12,000 cr deal for 75% stake in Krishnapatnam
Adani Green Energy surpasses Adani Ports to become most-valued group firm
-
The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index has ranked Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at number 14 in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector.
APSEZ is the only company from India to have been included in this sector.
This initiates the presence of APSEZ on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, one of the most sought-after Sustainability indices in the world that represents the top 10 per cent of the largest 800 companies within the world’s 20 emerging markets and is based on long-term Environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria
As part of a stringent DJSI rating process all responses by APSEZ were substantiated with internal documentation and real-life examples and audited by an independent third party to verify the accuracy of the information provided.
APSEZ was ranked in the top 20 of every single dimension of the three criteria. In all, just 11 Indian companies made it to the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.
“We are pleased to make an entry into the DJSI Index. As the largest multi-port operator and logistics player in one of the fastest growing markets in the world we recognize the complexity that we are confronted with and therefore being able to achieve this high ranking on our debut into the DJSI Index comes as a shot in the arm for us as well as validates our accountability to our investors, customers, and employees," the company release quoted Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director of APSEZ as saying.
DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties.
"We really see this as just one point along a more ambitious journey we have embarked on to demonstrate our absolute commitment to benchmarking our sustainability practices - not just to an emerging market index - but to global indexes, as we move towards becoming the only carbon neutral port by the year 2025,” Adani added.
Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating higher return for the investors.
This year, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment reports saw a record climb with 1,386 companies actively participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU