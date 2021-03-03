Adani Ports to acquire 31.5% in Gangavaram Port for Rs 1,954 crore

Gautam Adani-led and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) Ltd today said it is acquiring 31.5 percent stake of Windy Lakeside Investment Limited in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL) for Rs 1,954 crore.

Acquisition expands APSEZ’s market share to 30 percent across 12 locations in India. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Windy Lakeside Investment Limited is an affiliate of global private equity firm headquartered in New York.

GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port and it is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 million tonne capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059, said the company in its release today.

Gangavaram Port is all weather, deep-water, multi-purpose port capable of handling fully laden super cape size vessels of up to 200,000 deadweight tonne (DWT).

Currently, GPL operates nine berths and has free hold land of 1,800 acres. With a master plan capacity for 250 million tonne with 31 berths, GPL has sufficient headroom to support future growth, said the company.

“Currently, we are the minority shareholders in the port but once we become the majority shareholders, we are confident that there is significant headroom to go to 250 million tonne at the port in terms of capacity,” informed Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole time director at APSEZ in a concall held post announcement.

is also in talks with DVS Raju & Family (promoter) for their 58.1 percent stake in GPL.

GPL handles a diverse mix of dry and bulk commodities including coal, iron ore, fertilizer, limestone, bauxite, sugar, alumina, and steel. The port is also the gateway port for a hinterland spread over eight states across eastern, western, southern and central India.

“Gangavaram is quite complementary to Krishnapatnam port we have in Andhra (Pradesh) and this should help us in diversion of customers depending on whether they are part of northern Andhra or Southern part of Andhra,” explained Adani.

In FY20, GPL had a cargo volume of 34.5 million tonne, generated revenue of Rs 1,082 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 634 crore (margin of 59 percent) and PAT of Rs 516 crore. GPL is debt free with cash balance of over INR 500 crore.

The company has a paid up equity share capital of 51.7 crore shares of which 58.1 percent is owned by DVS Raju and Family (Promoter), 10.4 percent by Government of Andhra Pradesh and 31.5 percent by

APSEZ is acquiring the stake of 16.3 crore shares (31.5%) at Rs 120 per share, which works out to a consideration of Rs 1,954 crore.

The transaction implies EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.9x and P/E multiple of 12.0x (based on FY20 figures).