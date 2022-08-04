Adani signs agreement with Israel agency for access to technology

on Thursday signed an agreement with the Innovation Authority (IIA), the public-funded agency overseeing that country’s innovation policy, for cooperation in .

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will create an innovation platform allowing businesses to access tech solutions provided by Israeli start-ups as the partnership supports innovation projects. The collaboration will span climate change, cyber, artificial intelligence, internet of things, 5G, and agriculture: the core businesses of the Indian group.

“The Haifa Port acquisition demonstrates the Adani Group’s commitment to . The partnership with the Innovation Authority is yet another large step in deepening our relations within Israel and provides us a platform to access the hundreds of cutting-edge technologies that Israel continues to produce. What we offer in return is the broadest sandbox of multiple B2B and B2C industries from Adani to multiple tech in Israel," said Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

"The Adani-IIA collaboration will also help to open various channels for the latest technologies from Israel to enter India and accelerate the digitization of several other organizations," he said.

“The Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, is a partner of choice for any Israeli start-up looking to tap into the world’s fastest growing economy – India. With this MoU, the Israel Innovation Authority will provide Israeli a unique opportunity to co-develop, pilot and scale-up innovative technologies in collaboration with Adani’s diverse businesses in the fields of renewable energy, AI, logistics and more," Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority said.

The plans to digitally integrate its businesses by linking its data centres through a network of submarine and terrestrial cables, industrial level connectivity, building the largest industrial operations cloud in the world, developing the super app to offer a suite of services across its consumer base of 400 million, and establishing a world-class AI centre of excellence.