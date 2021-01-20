Adani Solar Energy commissions 150 MW solar power project in Kutchh

-
-
Adani Solar Energy Kutchh One Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd, has commissioned a 150 MW solar power project. The project was commissioned before time in spite of challenges like the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and unprecedented rains, floods in Kutchh, said a company statement.
This plant has a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) at Rs. 2.67/kWh for a period of 25 years. With this commissioning, AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity has now reached 3,125 MW.
The plant will be connected to company's state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India.
With the commissioning of this project, AGEL now has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,670 MW awarded and under implementation projects.
Gujarat contributes to nearly 13% of the renewable energy production in India. The state with a generation capacity of 30 GW presents tremendous opportunities of growth in the renewable energy sector. Capitalising on these opportunities, AGEL has commissioned 635MW renewable energy projects in Gujarat, while projects of 4,730 MW are under implementation.
“This is third solar plant commissioned by AGEL over a span of less than a month. The trend demonstrates our sharp focus on timely project delivery and our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025. It also reinforces AGEL’s commitment to lead India’s transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence,” said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd.
