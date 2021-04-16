Adani stocks may escape MSCI 'extreme price increase' threshold

Global index provider MSCI has introduced ‘extreme price increase’ as a new criterion for deciding the stocks to be included in its indices. The change in methodology, however, is unlikely to impact any of the domestic companies.

In the run up of the official announcement by MSCI, the spotlight was on the three Adani group stocks-- Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission. While the stocks meet various other inclusion parameters, there were fears they may still get disqualified given the sharp run up in their stock prices. Analysts say the up move in ...