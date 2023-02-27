JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani stocks trading at valuation premium over Sensex companies

Even after recent carnage, group firms' trailing P/E multiple at 29.4x, against 22.5x of 30-pack index

Topics
Adani Group | BSE Sensex

Krishna Kant  |  Mumbai 

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

The meltdown in Adani Group companies’ market capitalisation (m-cap) in the past month had led to a sharp decline in equity valuation, but group companies continue to trade at a premium to the valuation of the S&P BSE Sensex. This, observed analysts, exposes its shareholders to further downside in stock price, unless Adani Group companies report a big surge in earnings in the quarters ahead.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 22:12 IST

