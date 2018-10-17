Adani, Total sign pact to develop Dhamra LNG project, fuel retail network

French energy giant has signed an agreement with Goutam Adani-led to join hands for investing in downstream sector in India — including foray into segment through 1500 outlets and developing various liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

Both the have set a target of developing various regasification terminals including Dhamra LNG, on the East coast of India. “Most essentially it would be a big stride towards India’s vision of achieving a healthier energy mix through promotion of LNG,” the said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Total and Adani will also create a joint venture with an objective to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over a period of 10 years, on the main roads of the country, such as highways and intercity connections. The said that the move is to tap the domestic fuel market that is growing at a pace of 4 per cent per year driven by the development of road infrastructures and the emergence of middle class. These new service stations will offer Indian customers Total’s full lineup of fuels, lubricants, as well as a broad range of other products and services.

Chairman, Gautam Adani, said, “The global synergy between the two groups presents widespread benefits and long-term value for the economy and the people of India. We are looking forward to this opportunity to touch millions of lives by leveraging our collective footprints and domain expertise in the energy sector. It also enables the to be part of the country’s vision in adopting cleaner energy.”

The announcement comes soon after the French major’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said that his company is keen on investing in city gas distribution and segments, and is also in talks with multiple players to invest in LNG business. “India’s energy consumption will grow among the fastest of all major economies in the world over the next decade. The partnership between Total and the private Adani Group illustrates our joint commitment to assisting India to diversify its energy mix and to ensure a supply of reliable, affordable and clean energy to consumers,” Pouyanné said.

At present, there are only 6,276 private sector outlets in India. The major private players include Nayara Energy, Reliance Industries and Shell. Last week, the ministry of petroleum had set up a panel to ease the entry and expansion of private players into fuel retail business in India. Early this year, Total had exited from Hazira LNG regasification terminal in India, selling its 26 per cent stake to Shell, which the company had termed as a move to capture value through an asset disposal.