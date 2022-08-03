JUST IN
Lenders extend deadline for resolution plan on Reliance Cap for 5th time
Fintech start-up Credit Fair raises $10 million in debt and equity
Yubi ties up with U GRO Capital for co-lending and supply chain financing
Housing finance companies likely to grow at 10-12% in FY23: Report
Vote against reappointment of Harsh Mariwala: SES to Marico's shareholders
Airtel gears up for 5G roll-out this month; partners with Ericsson, Nokia
Swiggy announces moonlighting policy that allows employees side gigs
Uber sells entire stake in Zomato; pockets Rs 3,088 cr, makes 2.4x returns
LIC breaks into Fortune 500 list, Reliance Industries jumps 51 places
Zomato shares close on a flat note after falling sharply in early trade
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Lenders extend deadline for resolution plan on Reliance Cap for 5th time
Business Standard

Adani Transmission Q1 PAT declines 61% to Rs 168 cr; total income up 11%

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Topics
Adani Transmission | Adani Transmission Adani Group | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Transmission
Photo: Shutterstock

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 433.24 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income from operations was at Rs 3,249.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and Rs 2,935.72 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses were at Rs 3,582.59 crore as against Rs 2,380.14 crore earlier.

In a separate statement, the company said "the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY23 ended lower y-o-y. It is not comparable due to Rs 288 crore one-off income (Rs 238 crore net-off tax) in Q1FY22 and adverse forex movement of Rs 185 crore in the current quarter."

Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd, said the company's pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution firm in India.

According to the statement, the company recently completed Rs 3,850 crore primary equity transaction with International Holding Company (IHC).

It also announced acquisition of Mahan Sipat Transmission Line from Essar Power for Rs 1,913 crore. The transaction will add 673 ckms (circuit kilometers) to ATL's operational portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Adani Transmission

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 22:57 IST

`
.