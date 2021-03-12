Adani Transmission wins MP power work for Rs 1,300 cr, in race for another

-
Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) has won a power transmission project in Madhya Pradesh by bidding Rs 1,300 crore for the work.
The company made the offer for the intra-state work in a tariff-based competitive bidding held by REC Power Transmission Company ltd (RECTPCL), sources told Business Standard.
Sterlite Power, Dilip Buildcon, state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India ltd (PGCIL) and Torrent Power were the other bidders. The tender was by RECTPCL, an arm of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) of the ministry of power.
RECTPCL offered two packages for "development of intra-state transmission work in Madhya Pradesh through tariff based competitive bidding". ATL quoted the winning bid for package-I.
The same companies have submitted their bids for package-II, which will declare the winner later.
RECTPCL’s tender document said power demand in Madhya Pradesh would grow 18,000MW by 2022-23. It is 14,555 MW as on Financial Year 2019-20.
“Accordingly, system studies were carried out to evolve transmission system requirement for the end of 13th Plan period considering load demand of Madhya Pradesh as 18000MW. The studies, inter alia, recommended establishment of 35 new sub-stations in the MP network,” said the tender notice for package-I and II.
Package-I involves setting up 16 new sub-stations and strengthening existing power supply network.
Package-I of the project would cover the power supply in the Central power distribution (discom) and West discom. Package-II will cover Central and East discoms.
ATL stock closed 40 points (5.58 per cent) on Friday after the project win.
