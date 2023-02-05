Opposition won't let probe into Adani stock market crash come up short

For Indians, the summer of 1992 will forever belong to a man called Harshad Mehta. Broker Harshad Mehta siphoned off around Rs 1,000 crore from the banking system to buy stocks on the Bombay Stock Exchange. As he pumped in money, the markets continued to achieve new highs. Retail investors took cues from what Mehta was buying and followed in the footsteps of the ‘Big Bull’. The scam came to light when State Bank of India reported a shortfall in government securities. That led to an investigation that later showed that Mehta had manipulated around Rs 3,500 crore in the system.