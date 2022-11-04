AdaniConneX launches 'Chennai 1', a 17 Mw data centre in Sipcot IT Park

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Enterprises and EdgeConneX, has announced the opening of ‘ 1’ hyperscale campus located at Sipcot IT Park in Chennai, India. In Phase-1, the campus offers 17 megawatt (IT Load) that will scale up to 33 Mw at full capacity.

The ‘ 1’ campus hosts Tamil Nadu’s first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated . The facility will also be powered with up to 100 per cent renewable energy, offering enterprises and hyperscale customers sustainable energy choices. As one of the most advanced colocation campuses in the region, ‘ 1’ is designed to offer robust physical protection to IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security system and commitment to provide 99.999 per cent availability, the company said in a statement.

India is one of the fastest growing data center markets in the world. India’s current data center capacity is around 600 MW and expected to grow to around 1300 MW by 20241. To address the growing need for reliable IT infrastructure, AdaniConneX is investing capital into the joint venture over the next decade with a mission to build over 1 GW green data center platform. AdaniConneX is also building hyperscale campuses in all the big cities of India, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vizag, and many more. AdaniConneX is also developing distributed Edge Data Centers and Far Edge facilities in Tier 2 and 3 markets, relying heavily on renewable energy sources to help bring cloud, content, and data closer to customers.

“We see tremendous growth in data generation and consumption in India, driving the need for a reliable, automated, and sustainable Digital Infrastructure. With our Pan-India Data Center platform, our mission is to enable India’s next phase of digital growth with core emphasis on sustainability and energy management,” said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX.