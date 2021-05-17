Adar Poonawalla exits Panacea Biotec; sells entire stake for Rs 118 cr

-
ALSO READ
Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla says will return to India in a few days
Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla among 6 named 'Asians of the Year'
Panacea Biotec dips 13% in two days after Serum Institute cuts stake
Govt must indemnify vaccine makers against all lawsuits: Adar Poonawalla
US export curbs can limit Covid shot production, availability: Poonawalla
-
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday offloaded his entire stake in Panacea Biotec amounting to 5.15 per cent shareholding of the firm for Rs 118 crore, through an open market transaction.
The shares were picked by Serum Institute of India (SII).
As per BSE block deal data, Poonawalla sold 31,57,034 scrips he held in the firm at a price of Rs 373.85 per share, taking the total deal value to Rs 118.02 crore.
The shares were picked by SII at the same price, through a separate transaction.
As per shareholding data for March 2021 quarter, both Poonawalla and SII were public shareholders in the firm and held 5.15 per cent and 4.98 per cent stake in Panacea, respectively.
Shares of Panacea Biotec on Monday ended at Rs 384.9 apiece, 1.16 per cent higher over the previous close.
Separately, Sarda Mines sold shares worth Rs 227.66 crore in Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.
Over 52.74 lakh scrips were offloaded at the price of Rs 431.62 apiece.
Jindal Steel and Power stock on Monday ended 4.65 per cent higher at Rs 436.55.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU