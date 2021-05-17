Gland Pharma's Q4 consolidated net profit up 34% at Rs 260.4 crore

-
ALSO READ
Gland Pharma makes decent debut, shares end at 21% premium vs issue price
Pharma shares in focus; Divi's Labs hits new high, Gland Pharma zooms 20%
Indian-American appointed executive director of Biden's swearing-in
Why retail, HNI investors may be regretting giving Gland Pharma IPO a miss
Gland Pharma hits new high; stock zooms 92% over issue price
-
Drug firm Gland Pharma on Monday reported a 34 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 260.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, on account of robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 887.7 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 635.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
For the full fiscal ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 997 crore as against Rs 772.9 crore in the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the financial year ended March 2021 was Rs 3,462.9 crore. It was Rs 2,633.2 crore in the preceding fiscal, it added.
"Overall the business has performed well and grew steadily during these challenging times," Gland Pharma MD and CEO Srinivas Sadu said.
The new vaccine business is expected to accelerate the company's long-term strategy of entering into the Biosimilar space, he added.
The company's board has approved the appointment of Naina Lal Kidwai as an additional and independent director, with effect from May 17, 2021, for a tenure of 5 years, the filing said.
It has also approved the appointment of Allen Zhang as an additional and non-independent non-executive director, with effect from May 17, 2021, as a director liable to retire by rotation, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU