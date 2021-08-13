Adi Godrej to quit as chairman of Godrej Industries on October 1

-
ALSO READ
Consumer has become an omni-channel shopper: GCPL India's Sunil Kataria
HUL's Sudhir Sitapati to take over as GCPL's managing director in October
Godrej Consumer soars 15% on Sudhir Sitapati's appointment as MD and CEO
Godrej Consumer: Sustaining sector-leading growth key for further gains
Tata Consumer Products reports net profit of Rs 133 crore in Q4
-
Adi Godrej will step down as chairman of Godrej Industries (GIL), the holding company of the Godrej group, on October 1 and his younger brother Nadir Godrej, GIL’s current managing director, will replace him.
Adi Godrej, 79, will also step down from GIL’s board but will continue to serve as the chairman of the Godrej group and GIL as chairman emeritus. “It was a privilege to serve the GIL for over four decades, during which it had delivered strong results and transformed the company,” he said.
Godrej said the company’s “best years are ahead” and looks forward to Nadir and his team achieving exciting aspirations.
“Our leadership team is committed to building forward on these foundations; continuing to serve our people and communities, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders,” said Nadir Godrej, 69.
GIL has interests in consumer goods, agriculture, real estate and financial services among other sectors. Earlier this month, the group’s consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products said Adi Godrej will step down from the board of the company from next month. He will remain chairman emeritus of the FMCG firm as well.
The industrialist passed on the baton of GCPL to his younger daughter Nisaba Godrej in 2017 after leading the company for 17 years. She is the chairperson and managing director of the Rs 11,000-crore group firm. Adi Godrej headed several Indian trade and industrial bodies. He was the chairman of the board of the Indian School of Business, and is a former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry.
He has been a member of the dean’s advisory council of the MIT Sloan School of Management, chairman of the board of governors of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, and a member of the Wharton Asian Executive Board.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU