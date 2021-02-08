Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts Q3 net profit of Rs 58.55 crore

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion slips into red, reports Q1 loss of Rs 410 cr
Aditya Birla Fashion to raise Rs 1,500 crore from Flipkart; stk jumps 17%
Sales uptick, lower debt to help in Aditya Birla Fashion recovery
Flipkart eyes retail brands, acquires 7.8% stake in Aditya Birla Fashion
Competition Commission of India approves Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.55 crore for the quarter ended December.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 37.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Totalincome stood at Rs 2,133.14 crore for the quarter under consideration, down 17.87 per cent as against Rs 2,597.34 crore for the same period year ago, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said in a BSE filing.
The company said Q3 saw a significant acceleration of business recovery along sequential quarters; consumers started coming back to stores and continued to buy more online due to buoyant festive mood and visibility of a declining infection spread.
The pace and extent of recovery that started with the opening of stores in Q2 was amplified on the back of a large pent up demand, strong festive spirit and a concentrated wedding season, the company added.
The company said it is confident that the business recovery will continue as the impact of the pandemic wears down over the next few quarters and expects to resume its consistent growth trajectory next year.
"The company remains focused on leveraging its strong brand portfolio, evolving its product profile in line with changing consumer preferences, and expanding its reach.
"On the business front, a sharp focus on cost and a persistent control on leverage will continue to guide its business model, going forward. The company, therefore, is poised to emerge stronger from the pandemic," the companysaid.
Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail in late afternoon trade declined 1.20 percent to Rs 164.70 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU