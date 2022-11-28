JUST IN
BharatPe sees fresh resignations at top level as CTO, CPO move on
Cement firms' price hikes may not stall profit decline: CareEdge
5G signals won't interfere with flight operations, telcos reiterate
In a first, Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Vizhinjam protests: FIR filed against 3,000 people; 36 cops injured
Aditya Birla Group led incubator buys majority stake in 8 lifestyle brands
Blocked 700 crypto accounts between April-Sep over irregularities: WazirX
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 1.8x on Day-1, QIB portion not fully covered
ED attaches 40% shares of hotel projects in Gardens Galleria in PMLA case
Jet Airways resolution plan totters on disagreement with creditors
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Blocked 700 crypto accounts between April-Sep over irregularities: WazirX
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Group led incubator buys majority stake in 8 lifestyle brands

With these eight brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of over Rs 700 crore and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of Rs 1,500 crore in the next 12 months

Topics
Aditya Birla Group | Apparel industry | Aditya Birla

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Shopping app, E-commerce
The Aditya Birla Group led company is not only looking at established e-commerce players in the lifestyle space but is also looking at emerging brands which are small but are disrupting categories they are playing in and the categories themselves are

TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group’s (ABG’s) ‘house of brands’ venture, has announced partnerships with eight technology-led digital-first lifestyle labels and has picked up majority stakes in these brands for a total of Rs 289 crore.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aditya Birla Group

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 19:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.