Advantage Infosys, HCL as India Inc unlikely to cut spending on IT products

As Indian IT services players stare at a significant fall in revenue growth in the first two quarters of the current financial year because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), companies that draw higher revenues from software products and platforms appear to have an edge over their peers.

Industry experts feel that as investments in products and platforms are considered the core of any enterprise, it’s highly unlikely that they will look at effecting a deep cut in these spends. In this respect, HCL Technologies and Infosys among tier-1 firms, and Persistent Systems ...