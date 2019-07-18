Advent International to look for more number of deals, bigger investments

Over a decade after it set up shop in India, Boston-based Advent International is geared to accelerate the number of deals and size of investments across key focus areas such as consumer industries, financial services, health care and information technology.

Last month, Advent closed its largest global fund called “GPE IX” at $17.5 billion. The fund will adopt the same strategy as its eight earlier funds — buyouts, corporate carve-out, public-to-private, and growth equity transactions, especially in Europe and North America, and selectively in Latin America and Asia. ...