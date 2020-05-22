JUST IN
Advertisers retune the gender pitch, show women as decision makers

During lockdown, advertisements are targeting women as decision makers of the household, but brands need to be cautious about the tone and narrative, say experts

Topics
Coronavirus | advertising | Procter & Gamble

Amritha pillay  |  Mumbai 

When in a crisis, consult the woman seems to be the prevalent mantra. Be it ads that talk about how to keep children gainfully occupied, or those that show men cleaning homes and doing dishes, the woman and her role in the household is taking centre-stage.

This is because marketers across the world are looking at women as primary decision makers in a crisis but, experts warn, one must be careful or the ads may end up deepening age-old stereotypes around gender roles. Consider the ads for cleaning agents that are among the most seen on television and on social media, the pitch for ...

First Published: Fri, May 22 2020. 00:41 IST

