JUST IN
Breather for Natco in Novartis cardiac drug case from Delhi High Court
Pending deal approvals: Industry participants flag lack of quorum at CCI
2023 likely to witness most ready-to-move homes in 6 years: Anarock
Instamart tests Swiggy's appetite for biz growth amid rising losses
Advertising slowdown likely to weigh on IPL this year, say experts
India Inc business confidence hits a 2-year high in third quarter
ReNew setting up solar cell units at Rs 2,000 cr investment in Raj, Guj
No word yet from RBI on regulatory leeway for HDFC twins' merger
Amazon, Goldman Sachs employees flood social media with layoff news
IT firms see 14-20% topline growth in Q3, raise guard on uncertainties
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
India Inc business confidence hits a 2-year high in third quarter
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Advertising slowdown likely to weigh on IPL this year, say experts

Disney-Star and Viacom18 vying for a share of estimated Rs 4,000-crore IPL advertising pie; challenges significant, say agencies

Topics
Indian Premier League | advertising | BCCI

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Disney-Star has hiked its television ad rates by 15-20 per cent

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Disney-Star and Viacom18 competing to sell their ad space with an eye on the estimated Rs 4,000-crore advertising money. Disney-Star had bagged the television rights at last year's IPL media rights auction for Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom18 had taken home the digital rights for Rs 23,491 crore. This was for the 2023-2027 media cycle.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Premier League

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 20:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.