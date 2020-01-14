After 5 years, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' India visit on a different track

Jeff Bezos, counted among the richest in the world, had made news in September 2014 when, dressed in an Indian attire, he had flashed a magnified $2-billion cheque on top of a truck in Bengaluru, the headquarters of Amazon India.

This was during his last visit to the country when he announced a $2-billion investment for the market, soon after rival Flipkart had said it was going for a $1-billion fund-raising. Those were early days (having launched the Indian marketplace in 2013) for the Seattle-based internet major and Bezos had come down to thank the team after what he called a good ...