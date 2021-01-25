After exchanges okay Future-Reliance deal, Amazon asks court to block sale

-
ALSO READ
Don't let American giant Amazon kill Future, Biyani lawyer urges court
Future Retail lawyer likens Amazon to East India Company over 'kill' remark
Amazon writes to Sebi again, urges it to suspend review of Future-RIL deal
Delhi HC rules Amazon's attempt to control Future violative of FEMA FDI
Future, Amazon continue fight; write to Sebi over Future-Reliance deal
-
Amazon.com Inc has requested an Indian court to block partner Future Group’s $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries , in its latest attempt to derail the transaction, a court filing seen by Reuters showed.
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator, which both sides had agreed to use in case of disputes, the filing showed. In October, the arbitrator issued an interim order saying the deal should be put on hold.
Amazon argues Future breached some pre-existing clauses by entering into a deal with Reliance, but the Indian group has maintained the arbitrator’s order is not binding on it and needs to be ratified by an Indian court.
Future has “deliberately” disobeyed the arbitrator’s order, Amazon argued in its court filing, which is likely to be heard by the court in New Delhi later this week.
The U.S. group’s latest court move comes after Indian stock exchanges last week gave the go ahead to the Future deal, after communicating with India’s markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU