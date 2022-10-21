JUST IN
After Rs 1,338-cr penalty on Google, CCI speeds up Apple antitrust case

Apple's restrictions prima facie result in denial of market access for potential app developers and distributors

Topics
Competition Commission of India | Google India | Apple India

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

CCI
The CCI comments on Apple in the order follows Google argument saying that Apple has a much larger market share globally according to revenue based market share than Google’s Play

On the heels of its order against Google, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is expediting its probe in the Apple Inc matter and is expected to finalise its investigation by the end of January.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 22:29 IST

