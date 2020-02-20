JUST IN
AGR dues: Vodafone Idea has paid Rs 1,000 crore to DoT, say sources

Earlier this week, the telecom company had paid Rs 2,500 crore and said it would pay Rs 1,000 crore more by the end of the week

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone
Vodafone Idea has been the worst hit among telecom companies on account of the government's AGR demand

Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, official sources said.

Earlier this week, the telecom company had paid Rs 2,500 crore and said it would pay Rs 1,000 crore more by the end of the week. But Friday is a holiday, so the company made the payment on Thursday. Vodafone Idea, however, did not comment on this.

The DoT has been seeking Rs 53,000 crore in AGR payments from Vodafone Idea, which has been the worst hit by demand for AGR dues.

On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and his Airtel counterpart Sunil Mittal individually met Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. They are learnt to have sought relief from the government.

While the government has so far not taken any decision on a bailout, Birla and Mittal also met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash to press for supporting the industry for sustainability.

Vodafone Idea has gone public saying unless government gives relief, it may not remain as a going concern which means it may either shut shop or go for bankruptcy.
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 15:48 IST

