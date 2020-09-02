AGR verdict: There is no closure in this case, says Abhishek Singhvi

Following the order of the Supreme Court of India on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues case, Abhishek Singhvi, third-term sitting member of Parliament and eminent jurist who represented Airtel, explains to Sudipto Dey why the issue is yet to reach legal closure. Edited excerpts: Should we now expect a legal closure on the issue after the Supreme Court order? At one level, it brings a quietus on such an important commercial matter.

However, I don’t think this is permanent or even long term. It is very likely that one or more of the entities involved in the matter will file ...