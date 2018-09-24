pi Ventures, which focuses on AI, IoT, makes final fund close at Rs 2.25 bn

pi Ventures, an Applied Artificial Intelligence, & Internet of Things-focused early-stage venture fund, has announced the final closure of its first fund at Rs 2.25 billion, exceeding the initial target of Rs 1.95 billion. CDC Group UK invested Rs 400 million in recently.

The other key contributors to the fund, which claims to be first of its kind in this space, include Chairman of Hero Enterprise Sunil Kant Munjal, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Electronic Development Fund (managed by Canbank Ventures), Sidbi, prominent family offices from USA, Canada, Singapore and India and leading entrepreneurs like Mohandas Pai, Binny Bansal, Deep Kalra, Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Bhupen Shah, among others.

The fund is co-sponsored by In Color Capital of Canada and has received 60 per cent of its corpus from institutional investors and majority from Indian limited partnerships (LPs).

plans to invest in 18-20 in India in the next three-four years with a significant portion allocated for follow-ons as well. The team will continue to back in health-tech, logistics, retail, fintech and enterprise sectors.

The fund was founded by Manish Singhal and Umakant Soni and Abishek Surendran joined the fund as a partner in 2017. Combined, they bring several decades of experience in technology, products and investing. The team is further supported by Shamik Sharma, ex-Chief Product & Technology Officer, Myntra who is a Venture Partner in the fund.

Manish Singhal, Founding Partner, pi Ventures, said that India’s (AI) eco-system is at an interesting intersection of data, talent and market need. "We are very excited to have an opportunity to back which are creating global solutions from India.”

pi Ventures has so far announced investments in SigTuple (revolutionising global healthcare space through data-driven intelligence), ten3T (medical grade wearable device), NIRAMAI (non-touch, non-radiation, breast cancer screening), Zenatix (data-driven energy efficiency company acquired by Hero Electronix), CustomerSuccessBox (customer success platform which helps B2B SaaS reduce, churn and grow their recurring revenue by applying AI and ML) and Locus.sh (logistics optimisation platform).