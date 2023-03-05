JUST IN
Aiming to double India portfolio to $8 bn in 3-4 yrs: CapitaLand India CEO
Aiming to double India portfolio to $8 bn in 3-4 yrs: CapitaLand India CEO

In a Q&A, Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam also dwells on his company's ESG focus and why there is a lot of interest India despite the global headwinds

Pratigya Yadav 

Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, India Business Parks, CapitaLand Investment
Singapore-headquartered real estate company CapitaLand has been diversifying its business portfolio in India--a market that accounts for only 3-4 per cent of its over assets--across businesses such as data centres, office spaces and logistics parks. Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, India Business Parks, CapitaLand Investment tells Pratigya Yadav in an interview that the company aims to double the size of its portfolio in India to about $8 billion in the next 3-4 years, from $4 billion currently. He adds that the company is also planning to double its leasable space area to 40-50 million sq ft, and 70 per cent of it would be business parks. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 16:04 IST

