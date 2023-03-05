Aiming to double India portfolio to $8 bn in 3-4 yrs: CapitaLand India CEO

Singapore-headquartered company has been diversifying its business portfolio in India--a market that accounts for only 3-4 per cent of its over assets--across businesses such as data centres, office spaces and logistics parks. Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, India Business Parks, Investment tells Pratigya Yadav in an interview that the company aims to double the size of its portfolio in India to about $8 billion in the next 3-4 years, from $4 billion currently. He adds that the company is also planning to double its leasable space area to 40-50 million sq ft, and 70 per cent of it would be business parks. Edited excerpts: