Air Asia picks Kerala-based startup JIFFY.ai for Robotic Process Automation

has collaborated with Thiruvananthapuram-based startup JIFFY.ai for implementing Robotic Process

AirAsia has appointed JIFFY.ai to initiate its RPA adoption, which began in May 2020. The implementation leverages JIFFY.ai’s artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled platform, which brings intelligent automation, intelligent document processing and analytics together in a single solution.

Babu Sivadasan, Co-founder and CEO, JIFFY.ai said the company's platform is expandable and extensible and will give them the intelligent automation power they need to streamline and improve complex business processes while supporting innovation to help the business grow.

The RPA adoption within AirAsia Group is led by select internal functions and departments in stages and will include innovative use cases to boost existing revenue optimisation. Business process automation represents the next step forward in AirAsia Group’s ongoing digital transformation process across the organisation, which has been ongoing since 2016.

Pioneering RPA projects are identified through AirAsia Group’s CEKAP framework, which is designed to facilitate innovation and promote efficiency internally. Among departments identified to-date include AirAsia Global Shared Services, which expects to achieve significant cost savings and efficiency gains within 180 days of RPA adoption.

JIFFY.ai has development centers in Silicon Valley, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore and Kochi. JIFFY.ai’s Thiruvananthapuram centre is a Centre of Excellence in cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing.