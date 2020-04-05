Air Deccan ceases operations, employees put on sabbatical without pay

has suspended its operations and put all its employees on a sabbatical without pay.

Air Deccan, India's first low cost airline, resumed service as a regional service operator in 2017. A year later GSEC-Monarch picked up 50 per cent stake in the airline and it served four destinations within Gujarat. Currently it has only Beechcraft 1900D aircraft in its fleet.





"In view of the recent global and domestic issues and subsequent directive issued by the Indian regulator has no choice but to cease operations until further notice," the airline's CEO Arun Kumar Singh said in a recent email to employees.

GSEC Aviation's director Shaishav Shah said the airline has been forced to suspend operations as it is uncertain when situation will normalise. "Once conditions improve we will start operations again. We have bid for over 30 routes under the regional connectivity scheme and have plans to increase the fleet," he said.