Air India Asset Holdings, other PSUs line up Rs 20,000-crore bond issue

Encouraged by the overwhelming response to its three-year Rs 7,000 crore bond issue last week, Air India Asset Holdings Ltd (AIAH) is planning to float another Rs 15,000 crore of bonds in a week or two, this time for 10 years, sources familiar with the matter said. AIAH is a subsidiary of Air India, which is raising money to pay off the banks.

The plan is to raise up to Rs 29,000 crore through bond sales in September, of which Rs 7,000 crore has already been done. The total debt of Air India is about Rs 58,000 crore. Air India bonds are Government of India-backed and was sold as a ...