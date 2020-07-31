Air India employees protest delay in disbursement of retirement dues

employees have protested the delay in disbursement of dues and benefits in violation of the violation of the Act and the PF Act.

Aviation Industry Employees Guild in a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Even basic entitlements like provident Fund and which are statutory social security schemes are delayed for no justifiable reasons and in violation of the Act and the PF Act".

Pointing to an office order of 2015 in this regard, the Guild said, "In this connection, we would like to point out that the provisions of the office Order have been violated in respect of employees of the company who have retired from the month of March-2020 onwards. Whilst we understand that some delay is possible due to the pandemic, total disregard to the commitments made in the Office Order is causing severe hardships for our recent retirees."

The letter pointed out that employees who have served the company sincerely and dedicatedly for more than three decades are made to run from pillar to post thereby putting them to considerable embarrassment and humiliation.

"The situation is all the more grave as far as Air India employees who have retired from subsidiary are concerned," it added.

The employees have asked the Air India CMD to intervene in the matter urgently and ensure that retirees are given their final settlements in terms of the Office Order.