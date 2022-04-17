Air India employees to move Bombay High Court to save homes

employees plan to approach the Bombay High Court and Maharashtra government to protest possible eviction from staff quarters in Mumbai.

Employees took the call at a protest meeting on Sunday which was attended by Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar and NCP leader Vidya Chavan.

Last October the airline had issued notices to 1200 employees to give an undertaking that they would vacate their staff quarters in Kalina area of Mumbai within six months of disinvestment. Employee unions protested the move and served a strike notice. The issue is now pending before labour commissioner's office which initiated a conciliation process.

Kirtikar said Shiv Sena will support the employees and stage protests to protect their homes.

"We have consulted our lawyers. After the close of conciliation proceedings we will move Bombay High Court. We feel we will get relief from court," said George Abraham, general secretary of Aviation Industry Employees Guild.

Abraham alleged that the airline has tried to pressurize the employees to give undertaking by withholding their arrears. He also pointed out that Air India colony also houses employees from ground handing and engineering which have not been privatised.