Air India goes on a digitisation drive to enhance its efficiency

is digitising all its documents and files for easier record retrieval and efficiency as it moves to a new office in the Delhi-NCR.

“Our move to the new office is a welcome opportunity to keep up with the digital ways of working. To digitise our documents, we are onboarding a vendor to help us digitise all our files in the next few weeks,” wrote Suresh Dutt Tripathi, Air India’s chief human resources officer in a note to employees.

As a government-owned entity, there was a lot of reliance on files — government approvals or purchase details — all documented on paper.

“The airline’s secretarial staff is being trained for the purpose as well,” an executive said. On Friday, the airline announced it was vacating government-owned premises as part of consolidation of workplaces. Air India, Express and AirAsia India will be shifting to a office complex in Delhi NCR in early 2023.