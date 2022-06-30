Air India mulls working with private ground handlers after flight delays

-
Air India may reduce dependence on its former ground-handling subsidiary, AIASL, as it responds to flight delays and customer complaints. It is exploring other options at airports served by AIASL.
AIASL serves Air India at all airports except Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram. At these five airports, ground handling is done by Air India's joint venture firm AISATS.
Rajesh Dogra, the airline's head of customer experience and ground handling, listed eight issues of concern in a June 29 letter to AI Asset Holding Limited. These include staff shortage, discourteous behaviour with customers, old and dysfunctional equipment, mishandling of baggage and lack of effective governance by AIASL. AI Asset Holding controls AIASL.
Dogra said the number of flight delays has increased from 3.7 per cent to 11.9 per cent of the total.
"We are getting large number of escalations across all channels highlighting delays as well as lack of professional handling of customers at AIASL handled airports," said Dogra adding that these were affecting the airline's brand image and goodwill.
A senior AIASL official said the main issue was a staff shortage. "Staff is being hired across stations on a war footing to improve our service," he said.
