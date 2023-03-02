JUST IN
Air India plans single pay structure, common seniority list for pilots

Air India was unable to create a single seniority list of pilots after merging with Indian Airlines in 2007 as pilots from both sides bickered on the issue

Topics
Air India | Civil Aviation | Pilots

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Air India’s management has proposed a single simplified salary structure and a common master seniority list for 3,100 pilots across Tata airlines, as the group begins the process of the integration of four carriers.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 20:37 IST

