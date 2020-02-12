Air India's collection of art and memorabilia goes on exhibition

Debt-ridden Air India, which is to go under the hammer, will see a part of its art and collectibles showcased at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai from Thursday. The exhibition titled ‘Maharaja of the Skies – An Indian Heritage’ is being organised by the Society for Culture and Environment.

The collectibles consist of hundreds of memorabilia that mostly include reproductions but also a few originals from Air India, the organisers said. The originals include a book with JRD Tata’s flight records, Royal Doulton porcelain plates with the carrier’s logo, ...