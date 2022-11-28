JUST IN
Changing flight path: Air India now flying more on metro-to-metro routes

Exiting unviable ones as part of domestic strategy

Topics
Air India | Tata group | Aviation sector

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
'Airline profitability is a sum of profitable routes it operates on. It always makes more sense to have a dense presence on metro routes than have a thin presence across multiple routes'

Tata Group-owned Air India, under its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, is optimising its domestic strategy under which the carrier is “densifying” its presence on metro-to-metro routes and exiting from unviable ones, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:05 IST

