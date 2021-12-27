Air India's return flight to Tatas may get delayed due to pending approvals

The handover of Air India to Tata Sons is unlikely to be completed in December, and may see some delay due to pending approvals and processes. The requirements for fulfilling condition precedents are yet to be fully met, after which the long stop date will be clear, an official said.

The government was looking to hand over Air India to Tata Sons-backed Talace by December-end. Long stop date is the timeframe during which the buyer and the seller agree to fulfill all condition precedents to complete a transaction. Long stop date is generally 45 days from the day of execution of the ...