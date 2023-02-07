JUST IN
Centre now largest Vodafone Idea shareholder as firm gives it 33.4% stake
Samsung aims to grow 5G revenue share to 75% in 2023: Sr VP at S23 launch
Hero MotoCorp Q3 results: Net profit rises 2.41% amid weak demand
BSE Q3 net profit drops 16% to Rs 51.6 cr; revenue from operations up 6%
ONGC to invest $3.5 billion to boost output from western offshore assets
Andhra govt clears Rs 1.10 trn proposal of NTPC for new energy park
After Rs 10,500 crore infusion, IKEA plans further investment in India
ONGC decides to open up the Bengal Basin for targeted exploration
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit up 91.5% to Rs 1,588 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 193
Infosys to partner with GE Digital for grid transformation solutions
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani-owned NDTV's profit more than halves for Q3 on advertising drop
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Air India's three domestic destinations to be operated by AirAsia India

Full service airline Air India on Tuesday said three of its domestic destinations will now be operated by the budget carrier AirAsia India as part of the route network rationalisation plan

Topics
Air India | Air Asia | Aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Full service airline Air India on Tuesday said three of its domestic destinations will now be operated by the budget carrier AirAsia India as part of the route network rationalisation plan.

AirAsia India, which currently operates 19 domestic destinations, became a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Group last November. The group has already announced its merger with Air India subsidiary Air India Express to create a low-cost airline.

In the current phase, three stations -- Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra and Surat -- will now be served by AirAsia India, instead of Air India.

At the same time, flight services on Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Mumbai-Lucknow routes will be operated exclusively by Air India, the airline said.

In all cases, the flight frequency remains the same, it added

Additionally, Air India will enhance connections from Delhi and/or Mumbai to Cochin, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam and Nagpur to enable seamless, two-way domestic-international connectivity with long-haul international flights operating from the two metros.

The airline said it will also increase frequencies between Delhi and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, and Kolkata and Bengaluru, starting from February 13, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 21:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.