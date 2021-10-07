Air India seeks transaction advisors for selling PF trusts securities

Disinvestment-bound is looking to sell securities of its two provident trusts AIEPF and IAEPF, and has sought applications for transaction advisors to help with the proposed sale of the securities.

The Employees (AIEPF) trust and Indian Airlines Employees (IAEPF) trust are governed by the Trust Act, 1925. The two trusts' investments together amounted to Rs 4,500 crore as of August 31, 2021, according to the tender document, seeking RFPs for the appointment of the transaction advisors.

Out of AIEPF trust's corpus, 68.75 per cent was invested in central and state government bonds, 22.40 per cent in corporate bonds and 8.85 per cent in SDS (Special Deposit Scheme). In the case of IAEPF trust, 45.93 per cent of the investments were in central and state government bonds, 39.28 per cent in corporate bonds, 13.35 per cent in SDS and 1.44 per cent in equity.

The last date for Request for Proposal (RFP) submission for appointment of transaction advisors is October 18. Among others, the transaction advisors will guide the PF trusts for the process to be adopted for the sale of securities.

