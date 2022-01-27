Air India set to enhance in-flight service in first and business class

-
ALSO READ
After Air India privatisation, aviation set to be 2nd most concentrated mkt
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
TMS Ep52: Bank privatisation, Covid-19 data, markets and Norovirus
Is India getting its act together on privatisation?
-
Air India is set to enhance its in-flight service in first and business class as it comes under the Tata group ownership from Thursday.
While a PTI news report said that enhanced meal service will be available on four flights on Thursday, the airline management is also looking at upgraded service procedures. Trolley service for liquor and newspapers, which was discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic, is being brought back.
The stress will be on service with finesse, a person aware of the matter said.
Air India used to carry out elaborate meal services in its first class but these were discontinued several years ago due amid financial crunch. The airline's crew are undergoing refresher training on these service procedures as it looks to improve its image. This include training about setting the table and plating of meals course by course.
There could be changes in menus or more variety in choice of beverages too.
Air India spokesperson could not be immediately contacted for this report.
The airline is also bringing back certain amenities and services which were discontinued due to the pandemic.
This includes duvets, blankets and pillows. Linen and hot towels too would be carried on board as was the practice earlier.
In order to minimize interaction with passengers during the pandemic the airline had also changed certain onboard procedures. The crew would prepare a drink in the galley and pouring of drinks in front of passengers in the cabin was stopped.
In a staff circular on January 21, the airline's general manager (IFS) AB Subbaiah said beverage service should be conducted before each meal as per the SOP. In first and business class, trolley service should be used for beverages while in economy a bar cart should be used as per the circular.
The circular also details different types of cups and glasses that will be uplifted on flights. These include melamine or porcelain cups, highball and wine glasses for serving tea/coffee and wines in different cabins.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU