Air India set to enhance in-flight service in first and business class

is set to enhance its in-flight service in first and business class as it comes under the Tata group ownership from Thursday.



While a PTI report said that enhanced meal service will be available on four on Thursday, the airline management is also looking at upgraded service procedures. Trolley service for liquor and newspapers, which was discontinued due to Covid-19 pandemic, is being brought back.

The stress will be on service with finesse, a person aware of the matter said.

used to carry out elaborate meal services in its first class but these were discontinued several years ago due amid financial crunch. The airline's crew are undergoing refresher training on these service procedures as it looks to improve its image. This include training about setting the table and plating of meals course by course.

There could be changes in menus or more variety in choice of beverages too.

spokesperson could not be immediately contacted for this report.

The airline is also bringing back certain amenities and services which were discontinued due to the pandemic.

This includes duvets, blankets and pillows. Linen and hot towels too would be carried on board as was the practice earlier.

In order to minimize interaction with passengers during the pandemic the airline had also changed certain onboard procedures. The crew would prepare a drink in the galley and pouring of drinks in front of passengers in the cabin was stopped.

In a staff circular on January 21, the airline's general manager (IFS) AB Subbaiah said beverage service should be conducted before each meal as per the SOP. In first and business class, trolley service should be used for beverages while in economy a bar cart should be used as per the circular.

The circular also details different types of cups and glasses that will be uplifted on These include melamine or porcelain cups, highball and wine glasses for serving tea/coffee and wines in different cabins.