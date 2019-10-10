Air India stake sale: Bidders to get share purchase agreement with EoI

To reassure investors, the government will issue a draft share purchase agreement (SPA) along with the formal Expression of Interest (EoI) invitation for loss-making Air India (AI). This is the first time in a disinvestment exercise where the EoI and SHA will be issued simultaneously.

An EoI for sale of at least 95 per cent of AI (keeping five per cent for an employee stock ownership plan), along with Air India Express and the ground handling joint venture, Air India SATS Airport Services, is likely to be invited by the first week of November. The central government owns all ...