Air India to invest $400 mn to refurbish wide-body aircraft cabin interiors

Tata Group-owned carrier Air India said on Thursday it would invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors

Tata group | Air India | Indian airlines

Tata Group-owned carrier Air India said on Thursday it would invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors of all its existing wide-body aircraft.

The refurbishment will involve introduction of a premium economy cabin, the airline added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 14:07 IST

