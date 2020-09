The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday informed the Supreme Court that all air tickets booked by passengers on domestic and international flights during the period from March 3 to May 23 would be 'fully refunded'.

The reportedly told the country's apex court that a non-refund of tickets booked during the lockdown by the air carriers would be a violation of the Civil Aviation Requirements and provisions of the Aircraft Rules of 1937.