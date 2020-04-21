Airlines seek 6 month lease rent deferral, rates reduction to cut costs

Indian airlines want a six-month deferral on lease rent and reduction in rates, but they may get only limited relief based on their financial health and commercial relations, aviation sources said.

"On a case-by-case basis we are working with selected airlines on deferral packages to help them through this period. We are offering upto 50 per cent reduction in rent for upto three months with this being repaid over the second half of 2020," said aircraft lessor BOC Aviation in a statement.

BOC Aviation said it is also executing purchase and lease back transactions with top tier airlines providing them with liquidity but is yet to conclude any such transaction with an Indian carrier since the outbreak of Covid-19. BOC Aviation's customers in India include GoAir, IndiGo, and

GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas) declined comment.

Aircraft lease rentals account for around 15 per cent of an airline's overall expense and since these are paid in dollars are also subject to currency fluctuation. Like salaries, lease rents are fixed costs and airlines are negotiating deferral and waiver in rents in order to reduce their costs.





"We are in discussion with lessors for rent holidays and deferment of lease contracts. Currently across the world lessors are willing to give concessions as there is very little demand of aircraft worldwide and practically all airlines are asking for similar concessions," chairman Ajay Singh told Business Standard.

CEO Leslie Thng said last week in a staff email the airline has been successful in deferring and reducing it's operating expenses through negotiations with some of its suppliers. declined comment regarding it's discussions with lessors.

Both and are also looking for an early return of their older planes. The Indian government banned all passenger flights on March 24 and resumption date has not been announced yet. Even after lifting of the lockdown airlines are looking to start with limited number of flights.



Last year SpiceJet took 31 ex- planes on lease. These planes had helped SpiceJet to fill in the capacity gap caused by grounding of but now the airline is mulling an early return of some of the planes following Covid-19 crisis.

Over 60 per cent of global aircraft fleet (16,000 planes) is grounded at present and demand for fresh leases is at an all time low. In that backdrop Indian airlines are trying to drive a hard bargain. "Whom will the lessors give the planes during Covid-19 crisis," a senior airline executive asked.





On their part lessors are adopting a wait and watch stance. "Usually aircraft leases are strictly worded and have a hell or high water clause which requires strict compliance. This includes timely payment of rent, maintenance charges, inspections, submission of reports etc. In the current scenario I doubt if any of the lessors would precipitate action and in most cases adopt a wait and watch attitude. In case where a lessee was in default before the lockdown, the attitude of the lessor or owner would be less lenient," said Ravi Nath, chairman of law firm RNC Legal.

"Airlines are seeking relief for six months and permanent rent reductions. These demands are not practical and are unlikely to be accepted by leasing firms which have their own payment obligations," an executive from a leasing firm said.

"Lease defaults are happening globally but the big concern of lessors is recovery and repossession of an aircraft in case of a closure of an airline in India. Lessors are required to pay any pending airport charges and goods and service tax dues on lease rent before they are given clearance to fly out the plane from India," said aviation consultant Vishok Mansingh.

